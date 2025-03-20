Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will host a side event at the United Nations General Assembly in September, marking the 25th anniversary of the World Paediatrics (WP) initiative.

Led by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the event will highlight WP’s mission of delivering world-class paediatric care to children across the Caribbean.

Dr. Gonsalves emphasized WP’s transformative impact, ensuring that children in need of specialized care receive first-world treatment. The initiative, based in SVG, has served patients from countries like Suriname, Guyana, and Saint Kitts, though Trinidad and Tobago is yet to participate.

The SVG government continues to advocate for global collaboration in paediatric healthcare, and the UN event aims to raise awareness and encourage greater international support for WP’s work.