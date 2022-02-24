The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) held its General Elections on Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd February, 2022.

The results of the union’s general elections were announced via an official release.

Re-elected as President of the SVGTU was Oswald Robinson, who, in the lead up to the election had promised to continue to defend and protect the fundamental right o the membership and to empower the membership.

The remaining results are as follows:

1st Vice President- Nicole Martindale

2nd Vice President- Abdon Whyte

General Secretary- Ketty Kydd-Rhynd

Assistant General Secretary- Tishanna Reid

Treasurer- Meriah Samuels

Public Relations Officer- Fiona Charles

Committee Members- Lesha Benjamin and Fenrick Pierre

The SVGTU in their release said that the elected officers will be installed at the their 22nd Biennial Convention scheduled for April 2022 for the 2022-2024 Biennium.