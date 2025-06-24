The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association (SVGTTA) has proudly completed a major milestone by participating in the 2025 Caribbean Cadet, Youth & Senior Table Tennis Championships. This marks the first time the nation has competed across all three categories in the region’s top-tier events.

Representing SVG at the Senior Championships were players Caleb Howard, Mikael Hazelwood, Tykel Pierre, Jelani Cumberbatch, Jessica McCarter, Leah Cumberbatch, and Shanecia Delpesche, under the guidance of Coach/Manager Romano Spencer and Assistant Coach Leighton Adams.

While results didn’t land in SVG’s favor, the team gained critical insights into the regional competition landscape. Coach Spencer emphasized the importance of regular exposure to high-level play and building players’ confidence through consistent training and participation.

Among the highlights, Caleb Howard managed to win games against strong opponents, while Jessica McCarter and Leah Cumberbatch both showcased impressive performances against Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, respectively. The tournament ran from June 17–22.

SVGTTA officials see this as a foundational step in the country’s table tennis development and now have clear data and experience to guide future training and competition strategies.