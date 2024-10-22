The SVG Swimming Federation will be hosting the 32nd OECS Swimming Championships in SVG at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center in Ratho Mill.

The championship will take place from November 8th to 10th 2024 and will see various rounds of the competition with representation from several OECS countries including Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Martinique, St. Lucia, Sint Maarten and St Martin, St. Kitts & Nevis and host country SVG.

Competitors will compete in different age categories and will be awarded place, individual and relay points.