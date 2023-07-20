The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says that SVG is still a safe place “despite the regrettable spate of violence that we are currently experiencing”.

This statement came following Wednesday night’s mass shooting where five people were fatally wounded. According to an official release from the RSVGPF the shooting occurred at 8 PM in the Harbour Club area of Kingstown.

The police, while expressing condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, encouraged those who may have information that assist in their investigation of the matter to reach out, assuring that any information provided “would be held to the strictest of confidence”.

The release also dispelled rumours of additional shootings taking place on the same night, and called on the Vincentian public to desist from spreading false information.

“There is also information being circulated of other shooting incidents in St. Vincent and the Grenadines tonight. This information was checked out and found to be false. There was no shooting in Ottley Hall, Campden Park, Fairbane Pasture or any other part in St. Vincent and the Grenadines tonight. Persons are advised to stop spreading and circulating false information.” The RSVGPF stated.

The release also advises members of the public to settle their differences in a more mature, civilize and amicable manner.