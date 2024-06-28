St. Vincent and the Grenadines is standing in solidarity with Bolivia following a failed coup attempt on the South American country.

This was expressed by SVG’s Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government, Benarva Browne at a flag raising ceremony coordinated by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Browne said that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands firmly with the Government and people of the state of Bolivia.

“I want to take the time out to stand in solidarity with the government and the people of the plurination of the state of Bolivia. On behalf of the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as a member of the ALBA TCP, of which Bolivia is a part, I condemn unequivocally the attempted coup d’état in the state of Bolivia yesterday. The government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stands firmly with the government and the people of the state of Bolivia.” Minister Browne said.



A Bolivian general was arrested and accused of mounting a coup against the government after attempting to storm Bolivia’s presidential palace on Wednesday.



