The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Government of Romania.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced the signings on Monday April 7th, 2025, during a press briefing at Cabinet Room.

He noted that the MOUs were signed with the respective Romanian ministers during his visit last week.

The MOUs cover Tertiary Education and Research, Agriculture and Fisheries, Health, Disaster Preparedness and Disaster Management, and Foreign Affairs and Diplomatic Cooperation, including the establishment of mo-da-li-ties for periodic meetings between foreign ministers of both countries.

While in Romania, Prime Minister Gonsalves met with Romanian Prime Minister Ion Marcel Ciolacu.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also visited the Transilvania University of Brașov, where he met with three Vincentian students currently studying in Romania.