St. Vincent and the Grenadines made a bold and memorable impression on the first day of Seatrade Cruise Global, the world’s premier cruise industry expo.

Represented by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority (SVGPA) and a team of vibrant local vendors, SVG dazzled attendees with a dynamic cultural showcase. The highlight of the day was an immersive CruiseSVG experience, complete with traditional stick-walkers and a high-energy performance by Vincentian international star Kevin Lyttle.

Held in Miami, Seatrade Cruise Global attracts cruise executives, destination marketers, and travel professionals from around the globe. SVG’s display stood out for its authenticity and celebration of local heritage.

Organizers say this is just the beginning, promising more to come as SVG continues to make waves throughout the four-day event.