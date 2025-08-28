St. Vincent and the Grenadines will make history as it sends its first-ever karate team to the 34th Youth Pan American Karate Championships in Asunción, Paraguay, running from August 25 to 31, 2025.

The four-member delegation includes young athletes Christian Joseph and Amiyah Bascombe, coach Adrian John, and team manager Allyson Bascombe. They will compete in U12, U14, cadet, and junior divisions against the region’s top youth athletes.

Coach Adrian John described the participation as “a statement of growth, resilience, and national pride,” highlighting the Hairouna Karate Federation’s role in developing Vincentian talent.

The championships, sanctioned by the Panamerican Karate Federation, offer athletes a chance for high-level competition and a pathway to future international events.