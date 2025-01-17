St. Vincent and the Grenadines is emerging as the destination to watch in the Caribbean with a record-breaking growth rate in stay over arrivals for 2024.

The announcement was made on Thursday, January 15th by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James.

According to Minister James, the destination surpassed its target, jumping to a 25.6 per cent increase in stayover arrivals year on year, and a 39 per cent increase over 2019, one of the country’s best years prior to the global health pandemic.

Stayover arrivals to SVG, for the first time in the country’s tourism, reached over 100,000. Compared to its destination peers in the region, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has exhibited the highest average growth in stayover arrivals.

Minister James also stated that the growth rate of the industry averaged an estimated 30.8 percent over the last decade in total arrivals surpassing a long-term average in the range of 7 – 9 percent annually.

In addition to its success in visitor arrivals, the destination achieved various accolades in 2024 including the World Travel Awards’ Best Nature Destination, as well as Bequia being listed on CNN Travel’s ‘Best Places to Travel in 2025’.