Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that there has been remarkable economic progress in this country over the past four years.

Speaking on WE FM’s Issue at Hand Programme, Dr. Gonsalves said despite the challenges of natural disasters and the Covid 19 pandemic, this country has managed to see consistent economic growth.

Dr. Gonsalves noted that we have seen a significant uptick in the economy, wages and salaries.

He further said that there are more jobs, increased wealth, remittances, and we have seen from 2022 to now, that the economy has grown in the aggregate by more than 20 per cent.

Recent reports from the World Bank have shown that other than Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines is the second fastest growing economy in the region.