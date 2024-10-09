The St Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association Youth National Championships sailed smoothly over the weekend of October 5th and 6th, with Vincy Sailing organizing the event at Coconut Grove Beach Club and race action unfolding in the calm waters of Calliaqua Bay.

Despite light winds and tranquil seas, 11 races were successfully held across two days, thanks to the expert management of race officer Sabrina Marks Dasent and her dedicated team. Blue Lagoon Charters supported the event by providing the committee boat, ensuring smooth operations throughout.

Four boat classes—ILCA6, ILCA4, O’pen Skiff, and Optimist—competed in a series of high-stakes races that tested the sailors’ skill, fitness, and endurance.

Every race was fiercely contested, showcasing impressive performances across all categories, as the next generation of sailors demonstrated their talents on the water.