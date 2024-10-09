The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union (SVG Rugby Union) has announced the appointment of its chairman, Dellon D. Durrant, to the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Player Welfare and Safeguarding Committee. His appointment was confirmed during the RAN General Meeting held in Miami on September 25, 2024.

According to the SVG Rugby Union, Durrant, a passionate advocate for rugby development in the Caribbean, brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to player welfare to this vital role. As a World Rugby Educator and the National Women’s Rugby 7s Coach for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, he has been instrumental in promoting safe and inclusive environments for players of all ages and skill levels.

The RAN Player Welfare and Safeguarding Committee focuses on developing and implementing policies that prioritize players’ health and safety.

Rugby Americas North is the governing body responsible for the promotion, development, administration, and management of international competitions for the 21 member unions across North America and the Caribbean.