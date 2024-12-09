St Vincent and the Grenadines recently joined its regional partners in St. Lucia Hewanorra National Honey Show.

The show took place after the 12th Caribbean Beekeepers Congress and saw beekeepers participating from Antigua, Barbuda, St. Lucia, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Montserrat, Grenada, Jamaica and the British Virgin Islands.

The four-day Congress was a highly anticipated gathering for beekeepers from across the Caribbean to come together, network, and exchange knowledge and best practices.

Awards were distributed for honey, beeswax products, photography, art and chocolate, with competitions held in honey cocktail, honey cakes, best commercial product (honey) and junior art.

The Hewanorra National Honey Show is not only a platform for learning but also a competition where Caribbean nations compete for top honors in various categories, showcasing the finest in honey, beeswax products, and other value-added products.