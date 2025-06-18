The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has selected a national senior table tennis team to represent the country at the prestigious Caribbean Senior Table Tennis Championships 2025.

This competition is taking place in Barbados, from June 17th to 22nd, with a qualification opportunity to the Pan American Championship 2025.

The team departed St. Vincent on Sunday, June 15th and will be returning on June 23rd.

Players were selected through some national selection matches held at the West St. George Secondary School on May 11th and 12th, this year.

The SVG contingent is made up of: Coach/Manager – Mr. Romano Spencer, Assistant Coach – Mr. Leighton Adams, Caleb Howard , Mikael Hazelwood, Tykel Pierre and Jelani Cumberbatch on the men’s team and Jessica McCarter, Leah Cumberbatch and Shanecia Delpesche on the women’s team.

The players from SVG will be taking part in: Men & Women Singles, Teams and also Men, Women and Mix Doubles events at the competition.

This team is a fairly young team with players as young as 17 and as old as 25, the majority being in their early 20s.