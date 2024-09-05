The Ministry of Education says that 73.60 per cent of students, who wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) earlier this year, have received Grades One to Three.

A total of 1,477 Vincentian students wrote CSEC’s Papers One and Two in 31 subject areas.

Data released by the Ministry of Education showed that 17.20 per cent of students received grade ones.

This figure was an increase from last year’s figure of 72.16 per cent.

St Vincent Girls High School received the highest pass rate of 96.59 per cent.

St Vincent Grammar School received 91.15 per cent and St Martin’s Secondary School recorded an 85.54 per cent pass rate.

The subjects with the highest pass rates were Theatre Arts at 100 per cent, Physical Education and Sport at 97.47 per cent, Office Administration at 95.81 per cent, and Industrial Technology at 93.75 per cent.

Mathematics recorded the lowest overall pass rate at 31.60 per cent.