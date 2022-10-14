The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced the removal of covid-19 protocols for cruise passengers during the upcoming 2022/23 season.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James made the announcement to stakeholders at the 28th Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference in the Dominican Republic this week.

As SVG prepares to welcome new and returning cruise lines to its shores and with the island’s La Soufriere volcano now settled, Minister James reassured stakeholders and cruise industry executives that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is safe and free to explore during the 2022/23 cruise season.

According to the tourism minister, SVG took the decision to relax its health protocols for arriving cruise passengers following a period of low infections globally and low covid-19 related admissions to the island’s health facilities.

During the last cruise season, protocols were implemented to facilitate cruise passengers, including safe zones established for vaccinated cruise passengers.

For the upcoming 2022/23 season, SVG will swap those protocols with new relaxed health guidelines, welcoming unvaccinated cruise passengers for the first time in two years.