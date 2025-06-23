The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Red Cross Society will host a Mental Health and Psychosocial Social Awareness Information sharing seminar on Wednesday June 25th, at the Bethel High School at 4:30 pm.

This awareness forum is part of the National Society’s continued efforts to provide relief to persons who may have been impacted by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, as well as to prepare persons to be ready to respond to future emergencies.

The SVG Red Cross invites persons in Campden Park and the surrounding communities to be present and participate by asking questions.