The SVG Red Cross Society is joining with the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, to observe World Red Cross Day, celebrated on May 8th.

To observe this occasion a flag raising and enrolment ceremony will be held at the Red Cross Headquarters beginning at 2:00pm today.

This will be followed by the enrolment of more than fifty (50) recruits to the organization.

President, Mr. Alston Anderson in presenting his message to mark the occasion, reflected on some of the significant milestones of the last year.

The achievements include the awarding of Dora Athalyne James, with the highest humanitarian distinction in the Red Cross Movement by the Standing Committee of the International Red Cross, the National Society’s ability to respond to Hurricane Beryl, the Red Cross’ contribution to keeping the environment clean, and the special focus of older adults in the services of the Red Cross, who benefited from three health fairs.

Red Cross groups across the country have been sharing information in their communities on the fundamental principles of the Red Cross, and encouraging persons to volunteer their time to the Red Cross as the National Society observes Red Cross Week.