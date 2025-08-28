Minister of Education, Hon Curtis King said preliminary results from the 2025 CXC/CSEC examinations indicate an overall improvement in student performance across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Speaking on radio, Minister King said that while some schools are still awaiting complete results from CXC, the available data shows a significant upward trend.

He said that in 2024, the overall pass rate was just over 73%, but this year, despite some results still pending, the Ministry is already seeing a pass rate above 78% across the 28 participating institutions.

Among the schools awaiting full results are the Girls’ High School (GHS) and St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua (SJCM).

However, he noted that institutions such as the GHS, St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS), St. Martin’s Secondary School (SMS), the Thomas Saunders Secondary School (TSS), and the Canouan Secondary School have already recorded outstanding performances, many with pass rates exceeding 85%.

The national pass rate has risen from approximately 61% in 2014 to over 85% in 2025.

Minister King commended students for their resilience, reminding the nation that this cohort began secondary school in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later faced the eruption of La Soufrière volcano in 2021 and other natural and social disruptions.