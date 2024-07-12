St. Vincent and the Grenadines has received disaster relief assistance from the Republic of Guyana.

On Wednesday July 10th, SVG’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade received a shipment of perishable and non-perishable goods from the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Ms. Michelle Forbes, during the handing over, expressed gratitude to the Government and People of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for their invaluable support and assistance in providing humanitarian aid and relief supplies in the aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

Honorary Consul of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Mr. Nigel Russel, extended solidarity and support to address the critical needs of affected citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

SVG’s Foreign Ministry, in an official release, expressed sincere appreciation to the Government and People of Guyana.