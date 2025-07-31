Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture says this weekend’s Emancipation Cricket Festival is poised for success.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Minister James urged Vincentians to support the event.

The activities will include entertainment packages after the games, along with a cultural village, and a special recognition for the West Indian Legends of the 1975 World Cup.

Also, security screening will be conducted by members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) to ensure safety.

The four-day festival will have four teams competing, represented by local and international players.

The teams are the Kingstown Kings, the Leeward Lions, the Windward Warriors and the Grenadines Whalers.

The Emancipation Cricket Festival runs from today July 31st to Sunday August 3rd, 2025, and the games begin 7pm nightly.