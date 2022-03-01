The St Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation, will be providing additional service time to its customers for one hour earlier from 7.00 am daily, beginning today, Tuesday, March 1st 2022.

SVG Post says this upgrade is in an effort to cater to its many loyal customers who arrive into Kingstown early in the morning before the traditional business opening hour of 8.00 a.m.

“We have listened to the many concerns raised by two sets customers. There are those who have to get to work at 8.00 a.m. but would like to access our services before doing so. Additionally, many senior citizens arrive into Kingstown very early in the morning and would have to spend a long time waiting for the regular 8.00 a.m. opening time. We want to help them to get their business done so that they can return to the comfort of their homes” Mrs. Jacqueline Adams Ollivierre, Director of Postal Services said.

All of the SVG Post counter services which include letter mail, bill payment, and remittance transfers will be available at the new operating time at the Head Office in Kingstown. The operating hours at the district offices remain at 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 pm.