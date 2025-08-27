The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Post will no longer be accepting parcels and packets bound for the United States until further notice.

The suspension follows a recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump ending duty-free entry for low-value imports under 800 U.S. dollars.

The policy change has forced postal operators worldwide, including Trinidad and Tobago — the transit hub for SVG Post — to restrict shipments.

Only items classified as documents will now be accepted. The move is expected to affect consumers using e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shein, Temu, eBay, and Etsy, as well as small businesses that depend on affordable cross-border shipping.