SVG Players International Mas Band is the winner of the 2025 Junior Carnival Band of the Year.

Junior Carnival was held on Saturday, June 29th, at the Victoria Park in Kingstown.

With its presentation dubbed “A tribute to David Julian “Pilling” Pollard”, SVG Players International Mas Band amassed a total of 449 points to emerge winner.

Blondie Bird & Friends with its presentation “Tribute to Carnival Icons” earned 428 points to take second position, while Nelson Bloc with its presentation “Mas Mus Play” placed third with a total of 422 points.

Fourth place went to Lynx Mas Band which earned a total of 412 points for its presentation “Riddles”.