The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has placed an immediate ban on the importation of the chemical substance, Malathion. This chemical is used in many countries in the fogging of mosquitoes.

Malathion is an organophosphate insecticide which acts as an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor.

This manmade insecticide is commonly used not only to control mosquitoes but also to control a variety of insects that attack fruits, vegetables, landscaping plants and shrubs. The other insecticide used in fogging in SVG is permethrin.

An official release states that the Ministry Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour (MAFFRTIL) and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment (MHWE) are considering alternatives to fogging.

While fogging is an effective strategy currently used in the control of the spread of mosquitoes, the usage of Malathion has been highlighted as having a devastating impact on bees, plant pollination and consequently production and food security.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, the Minister of the MAFFRTIL in SVG noted that the ban on the importation of Malathion is another success in our quest to create a cleaner and healthier environment. SVG for several years has banned all glyphosate importation and aerial spraying application.

The ban on the usage of Malathion would become effective on December 31st, 2022.