The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is actively participating in the Eighth CARICOM-Japan Ministerial Meeting, currently taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

The delegation includes the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, and Minister Counsellor Elroy Wilson from the Embassy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in Taiwan.

This high-level forum fosters dialogue and collaboration between Japan and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), with discussions centered on climate resilience, sustainable development, renewable energy, trade and investment, and enhancing bilateral and multilateral partnerships.

The meeting coincides with the 2024 CARICOM-Japan Friendship Year, marking 30 years since the inaugural CARICOM-Japan Consultation. This milestone underscores decades of cooperation and the implementation of initiatives across CARICOM member states.