Having faced similar destruction like Carriacou and Petite Martinique from the passage of Hurricane Beryl in the Grenadines, SVG Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports Orando Brewster visited the new housing site in Dumfries.

He was accompanied by a technical team from his Ministry and Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports Development, Seaports Administration, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government Benarva Browne and Senator the Honorable Keisal Melissa Peters who is the Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs and Persons with Disabilities.

Minister Brewster noted that this was a fact-finding mission as they are looking to implement a similar project on Union Island.

In terms of recovery and comparisons being made on the recovery process on Carriacou and Union Island, he said it is not a competition and there is a need to understand that recovery will not happen overnight.