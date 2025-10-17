The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services says is continues to monitor the progress of an approaching tropical wave located near 40˚W, more than 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands.

There is a large area of showers and thunderstorms embedded within this wave and the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has indicated that there is a low chance of tropical cyclone development for this feature.

The system is likely to generate cloudy skies and trigger moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms across SVG late this weekend; Sunday into Monday.

Model guidance suggests that rainfall accumulations of 50 – 75 millimeters (2 – 3 inches) with higher amounts in mountainous areas are possible.

In addition, strong surface winds will accompany the system, agitating the coastal waters across SVG.

Marine advisories, Flash flood watches or warnings may come into effect as this wave edges closer to SVG.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this wave.