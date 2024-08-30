The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is continuing its monitoring the progress of two tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic.

According to SVG Met, of immediate interest is the tropical wave closest to the region which is presently located approximately 1310 miles East of SVG. The movement is generally west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

The Meteorological services says that the latest model forecast guidance suggests that environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this wave while it approaches the Lesser Antilles, and there is a medium chance (40%) that a tropical depression could form during the next seven (7) days.

Regardless of development, moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds are likely across SVG from late Sunday, the met services said in their weather warning. Therefore, watches or warnings may be issued.