The St Vincent and the Grenadines Mens’ Netball Team, Vincy Warriors, placed third in the recently concluded America’s Men’s Netball Championship.

The Warriors played seven games, securing them a third place spot, alongside Trinidad and Tobago in second place and Jamaica in first. This win has qualified the team for the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Games to be held in the Dominican Republic in 2026.

The America’s Men’s Netball Championship was help in St Kitt’s and Nevis from September 12th to 18th and saw participation from several regional and international teams.

Dorian Layne was awarded the most valuable player of Team SVG and the most accurate shooter of the tournament while Akeil Bute was awarded the best defender of the tournament.

The Vincy Warriors are expected to return home today.