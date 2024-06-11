On June 7th, 2024, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines marked 32 years of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Cuba in a celebratory event attended by government officials including His Excellency Carlos Etcheverry, the Cuban Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Etcheverry underscored the extensive collaboration between the two nations across various sectors such as agriculture, culture, education, health, and economic and technical cooperation throughout the decades.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves reaffirmed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’s unwavering support for Cuba, emphasizing the enduring solidarity between the two nations.

The diplomatic ties between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Cuba were established in 1992, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relations.