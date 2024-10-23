This weekend Friday 25th to Sunday 27th October 2024, Vincy Sailing has selected 3 young sailors to represent St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Caribbean Dinghy Championships 2024 in Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten.

Representing SVG are Scarlett Hadley,

Kai Marks-Dasent, and Logan Banfield.

According to an official release, Scarlett, Kai and Logan, all dedicated sailors have all been sailing since the Vincy Sailing club was formed in 2018, and have been preparing for the event at the high-performance sailing centre based at Coconut Grove.

46 sailors from Barbados, Antigua, Saint Martin (French Side) Sint Maarten (Dutch Side), Trinidad and Tobago, Guadeloupe, St Kitts and Nevis will all be competing.

This will be the first time that St Vincent is represented at The Caribbean Dinghy Championships which is an annual event that brings together top sailors from the Caribbean region.