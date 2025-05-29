Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has 880 students enrolled at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus, the largest number for any single site in the entire university system.

Speaking on radio on Wednesday May 28th, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that St. Lucia’s population is 80,000 people more than SVG’s population, but they have 530 students enrolled.

The Prime Minister said that they were ahead many years ago while noting that Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is the only country in the region competing with us when it comes to students being enrolled.

He said the government has a commitment to responsible governance and sustainable national development, and engages in principled leadership over short-term financial gain.

Dr. Gonsalves added that the government is guarantor for a loan of EC$16 million from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) in an effort to support the university system.

The PM said that the government’s push towards education is more important than commodifying essential services.

The Prime Minister remains adamant that this country will not fund its development by selling passports or privatizing utilities.