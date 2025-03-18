The continued collaboration between St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and the Republic of China on Taiwan is once again bearing fruit with the launch of the Agriculture Productivity Recovery and Youth Farmers Training Project.

The project was launched on Thursday March 13th, 2025 with a formal signing ceremony at the Republic of China on Taiwan’s Embassy.

The two-year initiative is costing $3.136 million, with Taiwan contributing $2.5 million and SVG adding $630,000.

The objective of the project is to focus on several key areas including the expansion and modernization of the Orange Hill Biotechnology Center into a leading agricultural training hub in the Caribbean.

It was noted that this project aims to address food security, boost agricultural productivity, and attract young people to the agricultural sector in response to challenges posed by natural disasters, climate change, and an aging farming population.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan Her Excellency Fiona Fan, stressed that Taiwan’s commitment to supporting SVG in agricultural transformation is very important and ongoing.

The project aligns with ongoing national initiatives, including the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, PRYME, and FAO-supported programs, to create a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector while implementation will include hands-on training sessions, the establishment of legal agricultural business groups, and increased support for young farmers to boost productivity.