The Ministry of Agriculture together in collaboration with the Zero Hunger Trust Fund and the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), yesterday launched World Food Day celebrations under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future”.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has seen exponential growth in the hospitality department, giving this country an advantage not just to provide food internally but capitalizing on exports as well.

He said this is why efforts are being made to further develop our agriculture, ensuring high productivity and quality food.

Dr. Coleen Phillips, Food and Agriculture Organization Representative, said that as the FAO celebrates 80 years of existence, it noted that in recent times, pests and diseases, Covid -19 pandemic, droughts and outbreaks, all affected the productivity of food.

Dr. Phillips however added that in 2025, food supply has increased because of effective partnership internationally and regionally.

She noted that the FAO continues to strengthen bonds ensuring the Agri-food sector are well sustained and managed.

World Food Day is annually celebrated on October 16th.