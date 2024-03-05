St. Vincent and The Grenadines (SVG) has launched its latest London Taxi campaign.

According to a post from Discover St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a few years have passed since the last campaign and with a sensational summer ahead, it is timely for Vincy vibes to be visible in the city.

The campaign commenced in February, with five cabs showcasing SVG branding as they ply their trade through the city, for a duration of six months. Cricket enthusiasts are encouraged to visit SVG’s 32 islands and cays to enjoy the ICC Cricket World Cup T20 games during June and stay to experience ‘the hottest carnival’ in the Caribbean – Vincy Mas.

SVG’s Arnos Vale stadium will be host to three group matches on 13th and 14th plus two super 8 matches on the 22nd and 24th of June. On the heels of exciting game days is the culmination of Vincy Mas activities from June 28th-July 9th.

Visitors from the UK have the option to capitalise on Virgin Atlantic’s thrice weekly flights via London’s Heathrow Airport (LHR) to SVG’s Argyle International Airport (SVD).