Earlier this month, member states of the OECS, including SVG, held a regional consultation designed to establish the OECS Heritage Tourism Network.

The workshop was held from November 6 to 8, 2024, and brought together key stakeholders from National Trusts and related institutions from across the OECS, to discuss and refine the plans for the network’s structure and implementation.

The consultancy was funded under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Regional Integration through Growth Harmonisation and Technology Programme and is a continuation of efforts to enhance competitiveness in the tourism sector.

As part of the process, the workshop emphasized the importance of engaging local communities, tourism operators, and policymakers in advancing heritage sites for potential UNESCO World Heritage designation.

The establishment of the OECS Heritage Tourism Network represents an essential moment in strengthening the region’s tourism offerings, positioning heritage and cultural tourism as key drivers of sustainable economic development in the Caribbean.