Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, together with Barbadoes, Belize, and Dominica, are among the four CARICOM Member States- that will begin implementing the full free movement regime- on Wednesday, October 01st, 2025.

Under this arrangement, Vincentians will enjoy the right to enter, leave, re-enter, reside, work, and remain indefinitely- in the participating Member States- without the need for a work permit- or residency permit.

In addition, Vincentians will have access, within the capacity of the host country, to emergency and primary health care, as well as public primary and secondary education.

This represents an expansion of the benefits already available under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and will apply equally to all CARICOM nationals- from the four participating countries.

This milestone decision was taken by the CARICOM Heads of Government- during the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference- held earlier this year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs- has stated that it continues to collaborate closely with CARICOM- to ensure that the necessary systems and measures are in place- for the smooth commencement of full free movement for Vincentians- from October 01st, 2025.