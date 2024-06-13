St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the feature country of the 2024 Charleston Carifest.

Celebrations linked to the annual festival, held in Charleston South Carolina, USA, will kick off with a presentation by SVG’s very own Dr. Cleve Scott at a symposium set to be held at the International African American Museum in located in South Carolina.

Dr. Scott, in an interview with WE FM News earlier today, said that his presentation will focus on the origins and development of VincyMas.

“My presentation is on the origins and development of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Carnival, which we now call VincyMas. I will trace the early origins of Carnival from the late 18th century, speaking about the elements such as what we call the stilt walkers, the donkey band, monkey band, into the 21st century mas from the various mass bands and so on. The idea is to what happens in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to what happens in New Orleans, Louisiana, and to show the connections between African traditions in Carnival.” Dr. Scott said.

Dr. Scott said that it is hoped, with flights between SVG and South Carolina commencing in October of this year that a contingent from South Carolina can venture to the island as part of VincyMas 2025 promotion.

The 2024 Charleston Carifest will take place over the course of three days, combining one day of education with two days of festivities.

Day one of the festival is devoted to educating the community on the featured country, and in 2024 this will be St Vincent and the Grenadines. The second day starts the festivities with Fete en Blanc, and day three is Carnival Day and includes a Parade and Festival celebration in Brittle Bank Park.