The Industry Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture has announced a Small Business Grant Program that will provide some financial assistance to businesses in the agro processing sector.

The Program was specially developed by the Unit to help agro processors in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to improve their competitiveness and will award grants of up to $2,000 for product development, packaging and labeling, innovation and product testing.

Applicants for grants, including entrepreneurs and agro-processors, must have an existing business name under which they are currently operating. The business must operate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and have an annual turnover of no more than EC$50,000.

Applicants must be working along with, or indicate commitment to working along with, the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards and must submit to verification and consultative visits by the SVG Bureau of Standards and the CED respectively.

The Program will also provide capacity building trainings to successful applicants, who mustattend and successfully complete a basic business skills development training program with the CED.

Application Forms are available at the Industry Unit, located on the second floor of the National Insurance Services building, Kingstown, or at the CED office on Grenville Street. Applications close on October 15th, 2024.