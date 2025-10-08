The Caribbean Innovation and Leadership Lab (CILL), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and St. Lucia, is hosting the Caribbean Education Innovation Forum II- held at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The forum, centered on the theme- Unlocking Full Potential: Transforming Education through Innovation, Equity, and Insight, will run from October 7th to 9th, 2025.

The three-day regional gathering will unite educators, principals, ministry officials, and school leaders- to highlight teacher-led innovations, share locally generated evidence, and explore inclusive strategies- to advance equity across Caribbean classrooms.

The forum is part of the Full Potential Program (FPP), a 2024–2027 initiative- funded by GPE KIX, aimed at strengthening equity and inclusion- by empowering educators to design, test, and scale classroom innovations.

Through creative, low-cost solutions tailored to local needs, the program is fostering collaboration- and capacity-building to transform teaching, learning, and student well-being- across- the Eastern- Caribbean.