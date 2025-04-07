On March 28th 2025 St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted the Awards Ceremony for the 2nd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition.

Home of the Regional Champion, Adelphi Enterprise, and the event was attended by students and teachers from the Adelphi Secondary School.

The ceremony was also streamed virtually, to enable other participants to be recognized and enable the public across the region to view the event.

The winners received branded backpacks with gifts for each participating student, gift bags for teachers, certificates for both students and teachers and a plaque for the winning school.

The winners of the video submissions awards also received cash prizes.

The Regional Champion, Adelphi Enterprise,also received a cash prize for students in the form of a bank account to help them to begin their saving and investing journey, a fee waiver voucher for the teachers’ first investment transaction, a cash prize of EC$5,000 for the school and the Sir K Dwight Venner Regional Champion Trophy.

The competition was designed as a dynamic learning experience for high school and first-year college students, introducing them to investing while providing the opportunity to experience securities market activity firsthand.