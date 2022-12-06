The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation Hugo Chávez Frías (IVCC) has successfully concluded the 4th edition of the Venezuelan Film Festival See What We Are that took place from November 28 to December 1, 2022 in different schools of the Vincentian nation; with the objective of bringing Venezuelan film culture under the modality of itinerant cinema.

The Academic Coordinator of the IVCC, Andreína Bermúdez Di Lorenzo highlighted the importance of the fourth edition of this Festival, which is being held free of charge for four consecutive years and in an itinerant format, with the objective of sensitizing Vincentian students on the socio-historical, political and cultural processes that have shaped Afro-Latin American and Caribbean identities, with emphasis on Venezuelan identity.

The head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana explained in a dynamic way to the students part of the history of the African and indigenous roots that form the Venezuelan and Vincentian culture; detailing the colonization process, the struggle of the indigenous peoples against Spanish rule as well as the independence deed; with the aim of creating historical awareness in the young Vincentians and in turn, strengthen the ties that unite the peoples of Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.