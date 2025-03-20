The Sector Skills Development Agency (SSDA) National Qualifications Department hosted the opening ceremony of the 36th Meeting of the Caribbean Association of National Training Authorities (CANTA) yesterday, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed regional TVET leaders for the first time.

The meeting, held at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Room, under the theme “Leveraging Technology for an Improved TVET System in the Region,” brings together key stakeholders to advance discussions on workforce development, skills certification, and the future of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the Caribbean.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to TVET expansion and modernization.

He noted the increasing recognition of technical and vocational training as a prestigious and viable career path, outlining the government’s efforts to improve access to training and certification opportunities for Vincentians.

The two-day meeting will feature discussions on harmonizing regional TVET standards, strengthening certification frameworks, and integrating emerging technologies into education and workforce development.

The gathering underscores the Caribbean’s collective vision for a highly skilled and competitive workforce, ensuring that TVET remains a driving force for economic growth and sustainable development in the region.