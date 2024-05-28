Founder and leader of the SVG Green Party Ivan O’Neal has passed away.

According to numerous sources, Mr. O’Neal had been ill for quite some time, and passed away at his home at 12 PM on Monday May 27th 2024.

He was a retired Warrant Officer from the British Royal Air Force, having served as an engineer. He held the position of military instructor in the armed forces of His Highness the Sultan of Brunei.

Mr. O’Neal also held a BSc Honours degree in accounting and financing from Oxford Brookes University, a Master’s degree in Macro-economic Budgeting, Planning and Policy from Bradford University, as well as a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Leicester University.

In the early years of his political career, he served as the treasurer for the Unity Labour Party. He would end up leaving the party in 2000 to join the People’s Political Movement (PPM), which would see him contest the North Central Windward Constituency in 2001.

He formed the SVG Green Party in 2005, contesting the East St. George seat in 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020.