The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has assured Vincentians that the island of Balliceaux will be reclaimed.

This will be done by negotiated purchase or acquisition, as it represents an important part of Vincentian patrimony and heritage.

Delivering the 2025 Budget address on Monday January 13th, Minister of Finance Hon Camillo Gonsalves said this major shift in policy in relation to the island signifies its historical and cultural importance as well as its role in shaping a sense of national identity.

Minister Gonsalves said the acquisition of Balliceaux also augments the Government’s work in commissioning the National History Project, where four local historians have been appointed to write a comprehensive history of this country.