The Honorable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has assumed the Chairmanship of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Council of Ministers: Foreign Affairs.

The handover took place on Sunday, September 21st, during the Eighth (18th) Meeting of the Council, held on the margins- of the United Nations General Assembly- High-Level Week.

Minister Stephenson succeeded the Honorable Alva Baptiste, Saint Lucia’s Minister of External Affairs.

The meeting saw ministers deliberate on key regional priorities, including climate change- and disaster preparedness, the OECS Free Movement of Persons, and rising food prices- and food security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs has extended congratulations to Minister Stephenson on his appointment- and extends best wishes- for a successful- tenure.