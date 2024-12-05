The Senior Women’s National Football Team will travel to Trinidad and Tobago to participate in four International friendly matches against Trinidad and Suriname.

The matches are expected to take place from December 4th to 10th, 2024, as part of the team’s preparation for upcoming regional and international tournaments.

The SVGFF says “These matches provide an excellent opportunity for our players to gain valuable experience, test their skills against strong regional opponents, and showcase the talent and resilience of Vincentian football.”

The SVGFF extends its gratitude to all stakeholders, sponsors, and supporters for their unwavering commitment to the development of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.