The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has extended heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Suriname on his election as Secretary General of the Organisation of American States (OAS) for the 2025-2030 term.

His Excellency Albert Ramdin was elected at the 56th Special Session of the General Assembly of the OAS on Monday, March 10th, 2025.

His leadership marks a historic milestone as the first CARICOM national to hold this prestigious position in the OAS’ 77-year history.

Representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 56th Special Session of the General Assembly of the OAS was Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, who, alongside CARICOM member states, voiced strong support for His Excellency Ramdin’s transition from Foreign Minister to Secretary General.

This election is a significant achievement for the Caribbean region, and CARICOM member states are confident that His Excellency Ramdin’s extensive experience in foreign policy and diplomacy will strengthen the OAS, and advance the interests of its member nations.